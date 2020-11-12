Cooper Clayton Davis was born to Natasha Dyer and Jeremy Davis of Tamworth, N.H., Nov. 10, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. He joins Mason Davis, 3. The maternal grandparents are Donna Billings and Douglas Dyer of Warren, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Michael Davis and Kim Cotton of Tamworth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.