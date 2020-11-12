Cooper Clayton Davis was born to Natasha Dyer and Jeremy Davis of Tamworth, N.H., Nov. 10, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. He joins Mason Davis, 3. The maternal grandparents are Donna Billings and Douglas Dyer of Warren, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Michael Davis and Kim Cotton of Tamworth.
Latest News
- Carroll County budget hearing Nov. 17
- COVID-19 hits record high in NH
- NoCo Rotary Radio Auction canceled this year
- Project SUCCEED gets anonymous $50,000 grant
- School district wants 700 new Chromebooks
- Conway selectmen mull Whitaker Woods bathrooms
- N.H. joins in suspending interstate youth hockey tourneys
- Reserve cut-your-own Christmas tree at The Rocks
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Gorham paper mill files for bankruptcy
- Jade Thirlwall says eating pork pies has made her bum bigger
- Bartlett resident: Take action on riverfront dump
- Police report spate of car thefts in the county
- Obs shares news of Marty the cat's passing
- Seybold retiring from Settlers Green come Dec. 31
- WATCH NOW: Every night, this Richmond dog greets his owner by leaping into his arms - and a video of the pair has gone viral
- Head-on collision kills 2 in Ossipee
- Junior ski program hits a mogul due to pandemic
- Auction set for LRGHealthcare’s assets
Images
Videos
Commented
- Quddus Snyder: Once Trump loses I intend to call out his supporters publicly (9)
- Eugene M.Long: Put a gun manufacturer in underutilized Kennett High School (7)
- Patricia Lovejoy: Trump supporters don't really know what he's doing, saying (6)
- David M. Chamberlain: Q bares bottom, Marvel lays bare irresponsible journalism (6)
- Tom McLaughlin: Will It Happen Again? (5)
- Jessica Bellamy: We can decarbonize our economy simply by going vegan (5)
- 54 condos, apartments proposed on River Road (4)
- Randy Hilman: Trumpeters haven't learned that it is 'the pandemic, stupid' (4)
- Michael Knudson: If Biden is elected the Communinst Chinese will run our country (4)
- Mike DiGregorio: Trump and his chaos are better than 'creepy Joe' (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.