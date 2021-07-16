Connor Charles Kane was born to Ana Kane and Benjamin Kane of Center Conway, N.H., on June 3, 2021, at Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine. He weighed 11 pounds, 1 ounce. He joins Declan, 3. The maternal grandparents are Linda and Robert Parrish of Albany, N.H., and Peter and Jen Waitkun of Portland, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Charles and Darcy Kane of Conway, N.H.
