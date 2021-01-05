Clyde Patrick and Samuel Maurice Desilets was born to Mary Jane Roberts of Glen, N.H., and Blake Desilets of Lancaster, N.H., on Jan. 3, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. Clyde weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Samuel weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Rose and Pat Roberts of Glen. The paternal grandparents are Angelina and Ronald Desilets of Lancaster. The great-grandparents are Jane and Roger Labbe of Intervale, N.H., and Mary Hill of Glen; and Delores and Clyde Platt of Groveton, N.H., and Raymond Desilets also of Groveton.

