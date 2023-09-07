Clyde Parmenter was born to Starr and Cody Parmenter on Sept. 2, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces. He joins Karsin Wilkinson-Rall, 6, Tobias Wilkinson-Rall, 4, and Aurora Wilkinson-Rall, 3. The grandparents are Shawn Lamb of Fryeburg, Maine; Michele Lamb of Lebanon, Maine; Karen Bryan of North Fryeburg, Maine; and Brian and Krissy Parmenter of North Fryeburg. The great-grandparents are William and Joyce Parmenter of North Fryeburg; and Juliette Lamb of Rochester, N.H.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.