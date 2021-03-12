Chloe Cynthia Winch was born to Emilie and Ryan Winch of North Conway, N.H., on March 9, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces. She joins the family dog Wrigley Winch. The maternal grandparents are Philip Salen and Denise Lavigne of Del Ray Beach, Fla. The paternal grandparents are Cynthia and Thomas Ehmett of North Conway and Chris Winch and Jill Baron of Albuquerque, N.M. The paternal great-grandparents are Miguel Garcia and the late Rose Armijo of Albuquerque and the late Bill and Mable Winch of Albuquerque.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.