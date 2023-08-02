Charlotte McDonald was born to Conor and Samantha McDonald of Madison, N.H., on July 30, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds. She joins Jackson McDonald. The grandparents are Amanda and Jody McDonald of Madison and Heidi and Mark Forde of Madison. The great-grandparents are Gail and Bill Jones of Madison and Kathy and Bill L'Amoreaux of New York

