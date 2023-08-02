Charlotte McDonald was born to Conor and Samantha McDonald of Madison, N.H., on July 30, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds. She joins Jackson McDonald. The grandparents are Amanda and Jody McDonald of Madison and Heidi and Mark Forde of Madison. The great-grandparents are Gail and Bill Jones of Madison and Kathy and Bill L'Amoreaux of New York
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Custodians wanted: District is down seven
- Injured hiker carried up Tuckerman Ravine Trail to summit
- Several interested in winning Plache's seat
- Conway selectmen approve rental program
- KHS to host fall sports preseason meeting on Monday
- Hoops & Scoops celebrates community-wide health
- Birds on a Wire to perform First Friday concert at Majestic
- Saco River Tubing Center helps non-profits with Wednesday fundraisers
Most Popular
Articles
- Conway police sergeant retires after 21 years
- North Conway Market Basket opening pushed back to September
- If OK'd, Conway rental rules start Sept. 1
- SAU 9 Assistant Superintendent Wilson resigns
- New interpretive signs tell Redstone Quarry history
- Stonehurst Manor sold for $5 million to Grantham couple
- Drew family to be Mud parade grand marshals
- Hooligans owner decries adjacent food trucks
- DegliAngeli: Times, they are a-changing in Conway
- Hiker rescued from Mount Osceola ledge
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jay Burnham: Why is town excluding non-rental properties with inspections? (3)
- Bob Sweeney: Leave changing names of mountains to voters, not officials (2)
- Eric Fredrickson: Free speech also includes hearing from conservative voices (2)
- Ann Borges: Among the many evils, casinos lower nearby property values (1)
- Conway attorneys respond to Leavitt's bakery lawsuit (1)
- Chuck Douglas: What Can We Do About the Homeless? (1)
- Mark Hounsell: The A.C.L.U. Study Committee (1)
- Kathi Padgett: America is both a democracy and a constitutional republic (1)
- Arlo Gambell: Our country is being torn apart by viciousness, anger on both sides (1)
- Paul Bartoswicz: What I see when the American flag passes by in Fourth parade (1)
- Eugene M. Long Jr.: A good song is a good poem set to a snappy tune (1)
- Planners OK Barsamian housing project (1)
- Mark Sketchley: Feminists 100 years ago didn't murder children nor hate men (1)
- ZBA denies rehearing for Wings mural (1)
- Judith Saum: Major floods caused by climate change threatens bees, too (1)
- Hill sentenced to 9½-20 years for library crash (1)
- William Marvel: Such a Fine Family (1)
- Peter Hill: Vote only for those who will help lower the federal deficit (1)
- Walter Davis: Money to Trump is going to his legal defense, not to campaign (1)
- Pence visits Sun: 'This is a first' (1)
- National Perspective: It’s never over in New Hampshire (1)
- Conway police see safety issues at Diana's Baths (1)
- Brodie Deshaies: Right to Know information received with help from officials (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.