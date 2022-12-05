Charlie Mae Seavey was born to Molly Miller and Charles Seavey of North Conway, N.H., Dec. 3, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Mary and David Miller of North Conway. The paternal grandparents are Josie Beattie and Charles M. Seavey of North Conway
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Seven Eagles receive All-State honors in football
- Monthly weather summary: Tale of two Novembers
- Post 46 surprises vet, age 103, with parade
- Glines inducted into the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame
- Charges against Jackson man upped to murder
- Raiders to tip off 2022-23 season at home Friday
- Community stunned by young woman's death
- Kennett girls have their sights set on a deep playoff run
Most Popular
Articles
- 21-year-old charged in shooting at Dana Place
- ZBA dunks Dunkin Donuts' request for digital sign board
- Hayes pleads guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault
- Missing Massachusetts hiker likely died to exposure on Mount Lafayette
- Gibson Center objects to paid parking plan
- Students show up to save teacher's job
- Conway Scenic manager: Parking plan will drive tourists away
- Landlord loses multifamily home for unpaid back taxes; tenants evicted
- Obituary: Prudence L. Smith
- Ski areas ready for 2022-23 season
Images
Videos
Commented
- Non-conforming Market Basket sign gets variance (3)
- Larry Winefield: Referencing Carter's mother as Thanksgiving Nazi is repugnant (3)
- Sharon Pietz: Congrats Eugene Long, you get the Jackass of the Week gold star (2)
- Madison woman accused of taking down political signs (2)
- 25 endangered animals that only live in America (1)
- William Marvel: Impasse-ivity (1)
- Obituary: Mary Eileen Conlon (1)
- Kevin Flynn: Nice work ZBA: allow big Market Basket sign, deny Leavitt's (1)
- Jackson teen offers to plead guilty in sex case (1)
- Bonnie Kimnach: Promoting division (1)
- Tele-Talk responses: What advice do you have for local Republicans to become competitive again? (1)
- Tele-Talk responses: Who do you think is going to win in Tuesday’s election? (1)
- Selectmen to make parking decision Dec. 6 (1)
- William Marvel: Decadence (1)
- Jim Salmon: What is driving the great divide in America? Fox News is to blame 598 (1)
- Animal cruelty suspect's lawyer wants statement tossed (1)
- Ross Douthat: Stage set for DeSantis (1)
- Kenneth L. Bowers: Hassan, Shaheen supporting Biden's crazy nonsense (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.