Carson Parker Roberts was born to Tiffany and Parker Roberts of Chocorua, N.H., on June 25, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He joins Kaeden, 16, Theodore, 14, Willow and Raelei, 3. The grandparents are Gloria Cowles of Olathe, Kan., Late Emery and Faye "Babe" Roberts.

