Cameron Lyle Mailman Jr. was born to Caidince N. Thompson of Brownfield, Maine, and Cameron L. Mailman of Denmark, Maine, on Oct. 27, 2021, at the Birth Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. The grandparents are Rexford D. Thompson, Amanda K Rollins of Brownfield and Alyssa L. Cote and Jeffery Mellor of Denmark, and David and Lisa Thompson of Berlin, N.H. The great-grandmother is Margaret McMahon Rollins of Brownfield.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.