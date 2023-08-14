Cameron James Sullivan was born to Devon and Trevor Sullivan of Center Conway, N.H., on Aug. 9, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces. She joins Amelia Sullivan, 20 months. The grandparents are Bill and Michelle Gay of Bronxville N.Y.; Christine Sullivan of Freedom, N.H.; Gary and Carol Sullivan of Hale's Location. The great-grandfather is Dennis DeMuth of Brooklyn, Mich.

