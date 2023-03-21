Camden Douglas Hamilton was born to Tayla Hamilton of Fryeburg, Maine, on March 17, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. His aunt is Amber Hamilton. The grandparents are Melinda and Douglas Hamilton. The great-grandparents are Donna and Carroll Lewis of Fryeburg; and Jean and the late Harvey Hamilton of Fryeburg.

