Callie Helen Cormier was born to Dustin Cormier and Leanne Smith of Chatham, N.H., on June 14, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. The grandparents are Michael and Donna Cormier of Gray, Maine; and Joseph and Paula Smith of Conway, N.H. The great-grandmother is Patricia Dunn of Gray.
