Caiden Frederick Averill was born to Carrie Barrows and Carey Averill of North Conway, N.H., on Nov. 30, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. He joins Brielle Averill, 5. The grandparents are Laurie Libby of Fryeburg, Maine, Larry Averill of Goldendale, Wash., and Diane Dunn of Dayton, Maine.
