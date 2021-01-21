Cade Jacob Johnson was born to Lauren O'Connell and Trace Johnson of Bartlett, N.H., on Jan. 2, 2021, at 8 a.m. at Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. The maternal grandfather is Kevin O'Connel. The paternal grandmother is Debbie West.
