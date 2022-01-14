Bruno James Bell was born to Carly Kobs and Malachi Bell of Fryeburg, Maine, on Jan. 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. He joins Malachi E. Bell, 1½.
Latest News
- House bill would legalize hallucinogenic mushrooms
- Tamworth police outsourcing off the table, for now
- 5 House members test positive for COVID after session
- Eagles are rolling; top Brady and Plymouth easily
- Starting now, 50 seniors can attend Kennett games
- Resort apres-ski scene on the rebound
- See Gardner, Synnott live at the Majestic
- Nordic Tracks: Kids having fun and learning on skis
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Attitash GM to step down Jan. 17
- Wildcat Snowcat Triple detaches; state investigating
- Tough early sledding for Vail at Attitash, Wildcat
- BRRRRR: Mount Washington sets day record
- Vail managers: 'We share in the frustration'
- Review set to continue on Intervale hotel project
- Review: 'Don't Look Up' is a satire that hits close to reality
- Conway, Madison officers weigh in on Tamworth PD
- Walden appeals to Lovell voters on solar
- Passages 2021: Some lives that made a difference
Images
Videos
Commented
- Joel Fisher-Katz-Keohane: I couldn't care less about boomers and their STR 'me-ism' (7)
- Tough early sledding for Vail at Attitash, Wildcat (4)
- Walden appeals to Lovell voters on solar (4)
- Bill Catalucci: Biden, Harris: the straws that broke the Democrats' backs (3)
- Walter Davis: 'Mini-riot' caused deaths, caused millions in damage to Capitol (3)
- Max Porter: New Hampshire is now blue state and you are outnumbered (3)
- Walter Davis: FOX reporters and hosts texted Trump to stop the insurrection (3)
- Tom McLaughlin: Solar-geddon (3)
- Teri Cosentino: One president put his country first, another put himself first (3)
- William Marvel: Semiliterates (2)
- Pair spearheads affordable housing project (2)
- Madison board bans STRs in Eidelweiss (2)
- Susan Richman: New gerrymandered map would deprive 56 towns of own state reps (2)
- Glen Bressalmo: Bill allowing STRs offers a fair compromise (2)
- Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Why Jan. 6 matters (2)
- Jonna Carter: A morning of resolutions and resolve (2)
- Susan Rheault: The truly sociopathic unvaccinated are filling up hospitals (2)
- Tom Cosentino: Unless Attitash, Wildcat improve I'm ditching Epic Pass (2)
- Teri Cosentino: Tails between their legs, Republicans vanished on Jan. 6 (1)
- Jon Burroughs: SB 249 is a bad bill (1)
- Tele-Talk question: If one elementary school were to close, which one should it be? (1)
- Ellie Jodoin: Someone stole my sister's Christmas joy and trust in people (1)
- Tele-Talk question: What is your New Year’s resolution for 2022? (1)
- National Perspective: Sheer political will may be Trump’s greatest asset (1)
- Another Conway Village landmark razed (1)
- William Marvel: TechnoChristmas (1)
- Obituary: William 'Bill' Wogisch (1)
- Proposed TD Bank not 'New England' enough (1)
- Ashley Doucette: Journey to North Pole in Lincoln canceled entire season (1)
- Paul Schuepp: Thanks for publishing Q's face with his column not his... (1)
- William W. Farnum: Appalled by proposed congressional voting districts (1)
- Bill Scott: Let's not join Sid-Grinch in his applause of an appalling story (1)
- Passages 2021: Some lives that made a difference (1)
- Freedom firefighters aid deer on Ossipee Lake (1)
- Say what? The quotes of 2021 (1)
- Louis King: Only good thing Biden has done is to get Republicans elected (1)
- Lovell selectmen approve solar moratorium (1)
- Sean Sullivan: We plan to retire here, but now need STR rental income (1)
- Intoxicated couple found dead in separate landfills (1)
- Lisa Bloom-Charette: Renting my Madison house helped me pay for my medical bills (1)
- North Country Angling: The Old Timer’s Christmas birthday (1)
- Leonard Witt: Sununu caves in to radical right by signing divisive speech bill (1)
- Nordic Tracks: Skiing Ice Capades — How to handle icy conditions (1)
- Fryeburg solar array generating complaints (1)
- Larry Winefield: TD Bank redo too modern? Just look at other nearby buildings (1)
- Sid Jones: You are a threat to democracy if you have faith in political system (1)
- Executive Council denies funding to 3 health centers (1)
- National Perspective: COVID sacrifices pale in comparison with 1943 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.