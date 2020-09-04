Brooks Hollister Rudolph was born to Wilmer and Melody Rudolph of Porter, Maine, on Sept. 2, 2020, on Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. He joins Austin. The grandparents are Peter and Beth Cormier or Porter Maine, and Jonathon and Ruthann Rudolph of Boiling Springs, Pa.
