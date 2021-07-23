Brooke Elizabeth Curtis Holden was born to Jeremy Holden and Carolyn Curtis of Fryeburg, Maine, on July 20, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces. She joins the dog Baxter Bear. The maternal grandparents are Moose and Trish Curtis of Stoneham, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Craig and Melissa Holden of Fryeburg, Maine. The great-grandparents are Jeremy and Jane Smith of Fryeburg.

