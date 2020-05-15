Brecken Durfee was born to Carrie Fair and Paul Durfee of North Sandwich, N.H., on May 13, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. He joins Puckerman, 4, and Ryatt, 2. The maternal grandparents are Kathy Starke and Jon Jakubos of North Sandwich and Jeff Fair of Alaska. The paternal grandparents are Joanne Palmer Durfee of Brentwood, N.H.; and Robert Durfee of Laconia, N.H.
