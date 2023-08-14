Brayden Allon-Scott Eastman was born to Holly and Jeremiah Eastman of Meredith, N.H., on Aug. 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. He joins Spencer Cole, 2, Elise Cole, 5, Jaxson Eastman, 10, Nickolas Eastman, 6, and Ruby Miller, 8. The grandparents are Suzanne Light of Fryeburg, Maine, and Scott Light of Fryeburg; David Richerson of Conway, N.H.; and Donna Richerson of Conway. The great-grandmother is Peggy Light of North Conway.

