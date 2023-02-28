Boden McGinley Robinson was born to Gwynneth McGinley and Jesse Robinson of Glen, N.H., on Feb. 22, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. The grandparents are Jennifer McGinley of Portsmouth, N.H., Craig McGinley of Center Conway, N.H., and Gordon and Deb Robinson of Glen.
