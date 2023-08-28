Axl and Myles McConkey was born to Jacob and Alexis McConkey of Freedom, N.H., on Aug. 18, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. Axl weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and Myles weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. They join Lyla, 9. The grandparents are Carol and Mark McConkey in Freedom and Mari and Ken Ramsdell of Manchester, N.H. The great-grandparents are May Lundberg of Tamworth, N.H., and Betty Ramsdell, Lynn, Mass.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.