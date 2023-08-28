Axl and Myles McConkey was born to Jacob and Alexis McConkey of Freedom, N.H., on Aug. 18, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. Axl weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and Myles weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. They join Lyla, 9. The grandparents are Carol and Mark McConkey in Freedom and Mari and Ken Ramsdell of Manchester, N.H. The great-grandparents are May Lundberg of Tamworth, N.H., and Betty Ramsdell, Lynn, Mass.
