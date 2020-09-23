Aubrey Jean Russo was born to Amy Richardson and Mark Russo of Glen, N.H., on Aug. 25, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Jane and Bill Fahey of Glen and Robert Richardson of Ocean Park, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Joe and Lucille Russo of Intervale, N.H.
