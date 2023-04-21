Aspen Paisley Richardi was born to Caydran Emery and Anthony Richardi of North Conway, N.H., on April 19, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces. She joins Lilah, 9, Bentley, 8, and Ensley, 4. The grandparents are Amy and Joe Nason of North Conway and Jeff and Jill Emery of Conway. The great-grandparents are Raymond and Katherine Wentworth of Brownfield, Maine.
