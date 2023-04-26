Ariella Rose Knight was born to Amelia Severy and Karsen Knight of Conway, N.H., on Feb. 15, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces. The grandparents are Kellie Taylor of Conway; Corey Taylor of Conway; Stacey Knight of Conway; Earl Powers of Conway; and Matt Knight of Conway. The great-grandparents' are Sharlene Willey of Tamworth, N.H.; Henry Willey of Tamworth; Danny Severy of Fryeburg, Maine; Penny Severy of Fryeburg; and Jo-Ann Mckenney of Brewer, Maine.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Laura Erickson and Lea Smith: The mental health benefits of practicing yoga
- Two sides to Education Freedom Account story heard
- Former Ossipee officer's federal suit settled out of court
- Help The Way Station help the homeless
- School board member Capone resigns
- Valley Athlete of the Month for March — Kaylee McLellan
- State gets federal funding to expand community mental health services
- Hospitals face challenges with job vacancies, high occupancy
Most Popular
Articles
- Mark Consuelos admits ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ has gone ‘off the rails’
- Jamie Foxx 'awake and alert'
- Barry Humphries hailed a ‘genius’ and ‘brightest star’ by figures including Australia’s Prime Minister
- Conway ZBA allows 2 of 3 Settlers murals
- Jennifer Lopez 'looks like she's 20 years old'
- Obituary: Roy 'Weasel' Ames Jr.
- White Horse facility on county land?
- It's official; Shepard defeats Weathers
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos pre-recorded ‘Live’ show and are ‘only working three days a week’
- Johnny Edge: Good luck filling Dave Weathers' shoes, Conway
Images
Videos
Commented
- Michael Kerins: FOX News hosts just say what their viewers want to hear (4)
- Terry MacDonald: No more votes for any politician who supports gun mayhem (3)
- Michael Kerins: Letter-writer should back up claims with facts (2)
- Jonna Carter: Macbeth: The Sequel (2)
- Limmer Boot and Sons legacy lives on under new owner (1)
- Gogi Millner: Cordelli, Peternel back extreme measures rejected by own party (1)
- Brad Dyer: I'm not a doctor, but ... (1)
- Katy Peternel: Burroughs' attempt to stifle conservative voices is a concern (1)
- Bartlett Town Column: Historical society to host program on the history of Livermore (1)
- U.S. Marshals arrest sex offender in N. Conway (1)
- Beth McCarthy: Appreciate Rep. Woodcock's legislative coverage in the Sun (1)
- Draft 'Freedom to Read' statement (1)
- William Marvel: Devolution (1)
- Ellen Farnum: Retired teachers support sensible gun safety legislation (1)
- DiGregorio wants library books to be age-appropriate (1)
- Deborah Cross: I thought the community was above immature name-calling (1)
- Larissa Pickett: Shocked the KHS is considering eliminating math curriculum (1)
- Conway ZBA allows 2 of 3 Settlers murals (1)
- North Country Angling: Fish and Game exits fish hatcheries (1)
- Make the most of Earth Day, every day (1)
- Michael Corthell: Please respect vegans' efforts to build a sustainable future (1)
- Ruth Clough: Fewer mental issues if staff stayed out of the minds of kids (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.