Anna Ivy Bryan was born to Christine Smith and Michael Bryan on May 20, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. She joins Nolan Bryan, 3, and Cody Bryan, 21. The grandparents are Sherry Smith of Stow, Maine, and Kenny Osborne.
