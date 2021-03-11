Aniyah Rayne Hartford was born to Samantha Johnson and Tyler Hartford of Conway, N.H., on March 9, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. She joins Nevaeh, 12, and Payton, 5. The maternal grandparents are Terri and Timothy Johnson of Madison, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Lynn and Wayne Hartford of Conway, N.H. The maternal great-grandparents are Barbra and Gene Moore of Fryeburg, Maine. The paternal great-grandparents are Cinnie and the late Wayne Hartford Sr. of Conway, N.H.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.