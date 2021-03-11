Aniyah Rayne Hartford was born to Samantha Johnson and Tyler Hartford of Conway, N.H., on March 9, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. She joins Nevaeh, 12, and Payton, 5. The maternal grandparents are Terri and Timothy Johnson of Madison, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Lynn and Wayne Hartford of Conway, N.H. The maternal great-grandparents are Barbra and Gene Moore of Fryeburg, Maine. The paternal great-grandparents are Cinnie and the late Wayne Hartford Sr. of Conway, N.H.
