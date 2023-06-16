Alivia Ray Irving was born to Jordan Dodge and James Irving of Conway, N.H., on June 14, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. The grandparents are Allan Irving of Halifax; Sandra Carson of Carver, Mass.; David and Jessica Dodge of Rainbow City, Ala.; and Shauna Woodward of Conway. The great-grandparents are Gilbert Carlson of Carver; Robert and Sheila Woodward of Tamworth, N.H.; Alton and Cindy Wilson of Fryeburg, Maine; and Donald and Wannetta Dudley of Waterford, Maine.
