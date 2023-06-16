Alivia Ray Irving was born to Jordan Dodge and James Irving of Conway, N.H., on June 14, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. The grandparents are Allan Irving of Halifax; Sandra Carson of Carver, Mass.; David and Jessica Dodge of Rainbow City, Ala.; and Shauna Woodward of Conway. The great-grandparents are Gilbert Carlson of Carver; Robert and Sheila Woodward of Tamworth, N.H.; Alton and Cindy Wilson of Fryeburg, Maine; and Donald and Wannetta Dudley of Waterford, Maine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.