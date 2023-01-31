Alden James Longver was born to Rafe and Anne Longver of Tuffonboro, N.H., on Jan. 30, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces. He joins Emmett Longver, 2.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Conn. man hurt in N. Conway snowmobile crash
- Lake Winnipesaukee still not frozen, ice-in unusually late
- Conway planners support Settlers' article to rewrite sign regs
- Planning board OKs hotel moratorium, rejects STR proposal
- Wheels: E-Ray
- North Conway Water Precinct gets treatment plant grants
- No serious injuries in head-on collision in Pinkham Notch
- Kennett Hockey raises $19,000 to help fight cancer
Most Popular
Articles
- 34 competitors expected for Nansen Ski Jumping Tourney
- Hayes sentenced to 150 days in jail
- End of an era: Northeast Auto Body's 'Spike' Smith calls it a career
- Viewpoint hotel project gets underway
- Albany committee recommends leaving Conway for Madison
- Jackson murder suspect scheduled for 2024 trial
- Valley gets more than 2 feet of snow in seven days
- Obituary: Robert E. Grace
- Center Conway man killed by hit-run driver
- Pope Library director moving to job at observatory
Images
Videos
Commented
- Linda Dionne: Take on Goliath and support fight against Fish and Game (10)
- Franklin Stephenson: There is an obvious double standard with classified documents (6)
- Walter Davis: Like it or not, to get more oil we have to deal with corrupt countries (3)
- Selectmen now say Settlers' mural is illegal sign (3)
- Michael Kerins: On classified documents, justice is being applied equally (2)
- Budgeteers host heated meeting over paid parking (2)
- Michael Kerins: Many Americans still gripped by idiocy and swallowing lies (2)
- Eugene Long: Hospitals, docs like c-sections births because of the money (2)
- Larry Gomes: Make a New Year’s resolution to tame big government (1)
- Linda Dionne: Don't allow anonymous trolls to comment on letters to the editor (1)
- Steve Angers: Earning recognition (1)
- Anna Marie Lutz: No more common sense in Berlin or America (1)
- Jay Burnham: Time for Jim-not-Joe Pietrangelo to end disinformation campaign (1)
- Jim Pietrangleo: Burnham didn't let facts get in the way of his critique of me (1)
- Jim Pietraneglo: Burnham has nothing but slights and falsehoods, no ideas (1)
- Person on the Street: Thoughts on paid parking (1)
- Jonna Carter: Serenity now (1)
- Tamworth sled dog race is good to go on Feb. 5 (1)
- Ryan Shepard: Energy should be spent on preserving murals, not enforcement (1)
- Jerry Knirk: Gerrymandering the county (1)
- Bill Fein: Limiting debt helps preserve our independence (1)
- Larry Gomes: Make a New Year’s resolution to tame big government (1)
- Town: Paid parking plan is legal (1)
- Kerry Cowley: What once was a charming town is crumbling at a very fast rate (1)
- Walter Davis: Do Republicans want to catch Trump in another lie? I doubt it (1)
- Economic council presents annual awards at meeting (1)
- Rep seeks to ban pets from driver's laps (1)
- Bill MacFarlane: Fundamental problem is no control over school budget (1)
- Berlin Unified basketball - team defense (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.