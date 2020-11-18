Adriana Skye Paisley was born to Alexis Poirier and Tyler Paisley on Nov. 12, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She joins Shiane Blake, 7, and Thomas Blake, 5. The grandparents are Dina and Marcel Poirier of Saco, Maine, and Kraig and Cheri Paisley of Conway, N.H.
