Adalynn Jean King was born to Dylan And Alyssa King on May 12, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. The grandparents are Danny King and Launnie Simpson of Naples, Maine, Jennifer Hicks of Denmark, Maine, the Late Michael Brooks of Porter, Maine, and Robert Johnson and spouse, Amanda, of Denmark, Maine. The great-grandparents are Jeen and Greg Douglass of Effingham, N.H., Sharon and the late Stanley Simpson of South Portland, Maine, Rodney Williams of Brownfield, Maine, and Cathy Rose of Lakeland, Fla.

