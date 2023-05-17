Abigail Mylie Jones was born to Robert Jones and Chrstina Vincent on May 15, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. She joins Lacey, 16, Bella, 12, Alana, 9, and Sofia, 1. The grandparents are Robert and Karen Jones of Ossipee, N.H., Leon and Gloria Bean of Wolfeboro, N.H., Randy and Pen Vincent of Concord, N.H., and Rick Stubbs And Cindy Mudgett of Berwick, Maine.
