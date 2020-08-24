BERLIN — White Mountains Community College will open for the fall semester on Aug 31 with a plan that provides for both face-to-face and remote learning.
College President Chuck Lloyd said the plan focuses on providing a safe environment for students and staff while continuing to offer high quality instruction.
“We have a very solid plan in place,” Lloyd said at a community forum last week.
Students and staff at the Berlin campus and the Littleton and North Conway academic centers will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible.
The buildings will be closed to the public, and staff and students will be screened before entering the building.
Access to the Berlin building will be limited to the main and wellness center entrances although students may exit the building from other access points.
Lloyd said a task force has been strategizing the return to campus since the college went remote in March due to COVID-19 and noted the college had an opportunity to test some of the components this summer. He said there will be some face-to-face instruction but that a lot of the learning will take place remotely or online.
Students can choose between four instruction models, ranging from face-to-face with some remote learning to completely online with the students working at their own pace.
Students can also select remote learning on a video platform with other students or choose a model that allows them to switch between remote and face-to-face instruction.
After the Thanksgiving holiday, all classes will go remote for the last two weeks of the semester.
Classes will also go totally remote if the county and region get a surge in positive COVID cases.
In developing the course scheduling, Lloyd said it was understood that highly technical programs with labs, like welding, auto mechanics, culinary/baking and nursing need students to be on-site some of the time, if not entirely.
It was also decided that new students need a face-to-face component.
Still, the online and remote options will make up the bulk of the college’s courses. Lloyd said 14 percent will be face-to-face instruction.
Classes are being staggered to reduce traffic at any one time and there will be a sanitation station in every classroom. The college has contracted with a cleaning company to clean the Berlin campus three times a day in addition to the deep cleaning that will be done by the maintenance staff at night. There will be additional cleaning, as well, at the academic centers. Cleaning supplies will be available so students and instructors can clean learning space.
Lloyd said the college budget projected a 15 percent drop in enrollment because of the pandemic, but he said he is optimistic the decrease will be less.
With many students worried about attending residential colleges right now, he feels the community college system offers an attractive and affordable alternative.
“We want to be the back-up,” he said, noting some colleges have been forced to send students home just days after opening because of positive cases.
Vice President of Student Affairs Mark Desmarais said there are still students signing up for classes, and his office is prepared to assist students who want to attend WMCC. The college has been conducting mini-orientation tours for in-coming students. There is also money available for expenses and tuition as a result of COVID-19 that the college can assist students in seeking.
Lloyd praised the work of the task force as well as the collaboration that exists throughout the North Country on battling the coronavirus. He said he is on a weekly call with North Country superintendents of school and also participates on a regular call with health-care providers.
Lloyd said he expects the spring semester will be similar with some fine-tuning based on how the fall semester goes. A copy of the reopening plan and other information can be found at the college’s website at wmcc.edu.
