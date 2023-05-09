CONWAY — The bathrooms at the Eastern Slope branch of the New England Ski Ski Museum will be available to the public daily from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. starting next Monday and continuing through Oct. 31.

This schedule is the result of combined efforts of the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Museum, Zeb’s General Store Charitable Fund, Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Gibson/Woodbury Foundation.

