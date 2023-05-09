CONWAY — The bathrooms at the Eastern Slope branch of the New England Ski Ski Museum will be available to the public daily from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. starting next Monday and continuing through Oct. 31.
This schedule is the result of combined efforts of the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Museum, Zeb’s General Store Charitable Fund, Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Gibson/Woodbury Foundation.
The bathrooms previously were open to the public on a limited schedule.
For the past year, the town has struggled with the concept of public bathrooms in North Conway, but it’s also been a simmering debate for decades about whose responsibility it is to pay for facilities for visitors.
In April of last year, residents by a one-vote margin voted to appropriate $399,999 to build public facilities in North Conway Village. However, the way the article was written prevented the town from using the money to lease existing space for bathrooms. The money lapsed at the end of last year.
A committee led by selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Steve Porter was formed to help find a solution. Selectmen took the committee’s recommendation of opening Whitaker Woods Meeting House last summer, but selectmen didn’t act this year on the committee’s recommendation to have the bathrooms at the Meeting House partitioned from the rest of the building so the bathrooms could be opened without being staffed.
Over the past weekend, however, Zeb’s co-owner Peter Edwards told the Sun that the North Conway Village partnership is intended to make better use of the resources in the village. Funding for bathroom cleaning will come from Zeb’s and the Gibson/Woodbury Foundation.
“It is my hope,” commented Edwards, “that other village businesses will contribute to this community effort for an equitable sharing of costs, and allow for an extension of the bathroom hours beyond Oct. 31.”
Bathrooms were also a topic of discussion at the selectmen’s meeting Tuesday.
“What the discussion has been from my understanding with the businesses is that there is adequate availability from the businesses on a daily basis for their patrons,” Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz told the board.
“What we’ve noticed is usually it’s late afternoons or it’s after closing when there’s usually a struggle (by visitors) to find a bathroom,” Cruz said.
She seemed to allude to the offer from Edwards by reiterating that the issue was the lack of bathrooms post-business hours and that this year the businesses will keep the museum bathrooms open later.
However, businesses are looking for a long-term solution.
Cruz, who was a member of the bathroom committee with Seavey and Porter, said Whitaker Woods is too far from Schouler Park.
Alec Tarberry, president of the Berry Companies, said if the town is interested in creating a public bathroom, he would be on board.
He said many businesses have already opened their bathrooms while others need to do renovations and hire staff before they can do the same.
Seavey thanked Tarberry for his interest. She said the town can only chip in if the voters allow it. The town would have to ask voters again for money.
“Not having any money at all in the pot right now, I don’t know how the voters would take it,” she said.
Tarberry said the process of building bathrooms may take a few years, but he said business people and the town could come up with a plan to present to voters.
“Before you can do anything, you have to have the land. Without that, you hit a wall,” said Seavey.
Tarberry said he and Shelia Duane, also of the Berry Companies, would have liked to join the bathroom committee but felt they couldn’t because they lived out of town.
Selectmen John Colbath said the committee is now defunct but there might be other ways to participate in the future.
In an email Tuesday, Tarberry confirmed that while he believes the ski museum is a suitable short-term solution, he, Cruz and others hope to pursue a long-term solution.
Tarberry said the Berry Companies is building a 10-to-12-stall bathroom at the “food hall” to be constructed at the former Olympia Sports building in North Conway Village.
Construction is supposed to start in earnest in a few weeks. He said Berry Companies would entertain the idea of entering into an agreement with the town to open the bathrooms to the public with the caveat that the bathrooms could be closed in the event that the situation becomes problematic.
“As you guys probably know, there is the challenge of teenagers vandalizing things for TikTok videos that we’ve been the victim of, and it can be pretty disruptive,” said Tarberry.
