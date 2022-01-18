CONWAY — Crews from Opechee Construction Corporation of Belmont and subcontractors are continuing their work on the new four-story hotel at the site of the former Cranmore Fitness Club at Cranmore Mountain Resort as part of the continuing phased redevelopment of the venerable North Conway in-town ski area that dates to the 1930s.
“Everything’s right on schedule. Things are going well — obviously, we’re fighting the winter cold and weather, but that’s to be expected,” said Jason Blais, project manager for Opechee Construction on Tuesday. “We’ve poured the concrete for the fourth story and we’ll be framing the walls (on that floor). We’re getting ready to put some roof trusses on in the next few weeks.”
Subcontractors working on the project include U.S. Framing, S.L. Chasse for steel, Wildwood Plumbing and Eastern Services Electrical Contractors. A.J. Coleman & Son of Conway did the site work.
The former Cranmore Family Fitness Center was razed last fall. Work then began on the new hotel, which was approved by the Conway Planning Board in July 2020 after receiving a special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment in November 2019.
The hotel is slated for completion in late fall before the start of the 2022-’23 ski season, according to information provided by Cranmore marketing director Becca Deschenes.
The hotel will be a Fairfield Marriott and will be operated by Lafrance Hospitality Associates, which is based in Westport, Mass., and also operates the Residence Inn by Marriott in North Conway.
“Having brought my family up skiing at Cranmore, the Lafrance family is excited to add additional on-site lodging to the resort’s vibrant base facilities,” said Richard Lafrance, owner of Lafrance Hospitality, in a press release from Cranmore last fall.
Ben Wilcox, Cranmore general manager and president, told the Sun this week that the hotel project represents a collaborative partnership between Lafrance Hospitality and the resort.
“We are excited to work with them," said Wilcox, adding, “A lot of ski resorts have hotels connected with them. We won’t be running the hotel as that is their role but it will be nice to have a hotel located right on the property, in addition to all the hotels in the valley that we work with. It adds another component.”
The hotel site is located near the start of the planned MWV Recreation Path that will extend from Cranmore's mountain biking park south to Walmart along the corridor of the North-South Road.
According to Wilcox and Blais, Lafrance Hospitality has used Opechee for several of its other hotel construction projects.
When the project went before the planning board in 2020, project engineer Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers of North Conway said 40 parking spaces will be located in front of the hotel and another 99 will be located behind it on the southern end. Another 35 spaces will be created for employees on the west side in an area formerly used by the Ghoullog fall attraction.
The hotel’s construction follows the opening this past December of the adjacent Artist Falls Lodge, which features a ground floor ticketing concourse for the tubing and mountain adventure park activities as well as a new small restaurant area on the second floor. It connects to the existing Amenities Building, which features a pool. The first floor also has new restrooms and a fitness room for Kearsarge Brook Condominium owners and renters.
For more, go to cranmore.com.
