BERLIN — Students from the White Mountains Community College test-drove their all-electric Switch Glider last Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of the Berlin campus. (WMCC also has academic centers in Littleton and North Conway.)
The vehicle, an all-electric three-wheeled vehicle, is part of the automotive technology certificate.
Students had one semester to build the vehicle from a reusable kit, which will be taken apart and used for the next class to build, reassemble, test and drive.
Students Bryson Lachance, Alex Anderson and Alexander Tardiff built the Switch Glider with instruction from automotive instructor Troy Lachance.
The kit is designed to give automotive students hands-on applications in building, testing and driving a completely electric three-wheeled vehicle. Once the semester is over, the vehicle will be dismantled in preparation for the next class.
Lachance set up a driving course in the White Mountain College parking lot, and the students had to drive the course in timed laps. Driving times were be added to their overall grades for the semester. The quickest time would increase their grade.
All three students and Lachance drove the course and brought their first run time down from 30 seconds down into 20ths of a second.
WMCC President Chuck Lloyd and Vice President of Academic Affairs Kristin Miller also took a few laps around the course.
Tardiff said he took the electric vehicle class after watching YouTube videos. He said he was tired of hearing from people who took their electric vehicles and hybrids to automotive shops that didn’t know anything about them.
Tardiff, who works at the Chevrolet dealership in Colebrook, said, “My boss wants me to be the operations manager of electric vehicle sales, maintenance and repair at the dealership.”
White Mountains Community College is adding a new electric vehicle technician certificate to the automotive technology program this fall.
The EV programming at the Berlin campus will include four new dedicated classes to prepare students for this emerging workforce need.
“Major vehicle manufacturing companies have made commitments to have all-electric vehicles in their fleet as early as 2025,” said Lachance. “The increased production and commitment provide employment opportunities in various positions throughout the industry.”
Over the past two years, the number of electric vehicles registered in New Hampshire has doubled and that
is expected to continue to increase rapidly, according to the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles.
“As students finish the certificate, they will be very comfortable and confident in servicing any electric vehicle that’s out there,” said Lachance.
“All of the components in the Switch Glider emulate exactly what a modern production electric vehicle has so they can take these skills to any manufacturer for employment in this area if they choose. It’s a highly marketable skill right now.”
Since the inception of the electric vehicle in 1996, over 5 million hybrid electric automobiles and sport utility vehicles have been sold in the United States.
According to WMCC, “Automotive repair professionals need to have up-to-date technical information at their command. The Electronic Vehicle Technician Certificate prepares students to be proficient technicians in both basic automobile technology and electronic vehicle components. The certificate combines in-depth theory with extensive practical training in a well-equipped lab with state-of-the-art training equipment and curriculum developed in collaboration with Switch Lab.
“The certificate can easily be completed in conjunction with the Automotive Technology Associate Degree, providing versatile skill sets to enhance a graduate’s career prospects. Upon graduation, students are prepared to apply for positions as service technicians, but can also enter careers in sales, parts and managemen,” the college said.
“Students are required to spend an additional $1,300-$2,800 for tools and uniforms.”
According to Wikipedia as of 2021, there were about 4,600 electric vehicles registered in New Hampshire, accounting for 0.3 percent of all vehicles in the state.
White Mountains Community College is one of seven colleges in the Community College System of New Hampshire. For more information, go to wmcc.org.
