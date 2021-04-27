CONWAY — It’s time for the White Mountain Independents Semi-Annual Gift Certificate Sale in North Conway.
The White Mountain Independents, a group of local retailers, is offering a sale of its retail members’ gift certificates at a 30 percent discount on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2.
The sale will happen online at whitemountainindependents.com beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase discounted gift certificates from many of the valley’s most popular local stores,” said Susan Logan, marketing manager for the group.
She noted that more than 20 local stores are participating in the promotion. These will include: Four Your Paws Only, Ragged Mountain, It’s My Girlfriend’s Consignment Boutique, Christmas Loft, White Birch Books, the Penguin, Fields of Ambrosia, Soyfire Candles, Spruce Hurricane and Valley Artisans & Vintage Market.
“It’s recommended to shop early,” advised Logan, “because the certificates do sell out fast.”
According to Logan, the dollars spent at the White Mountain Independent stores represent a significant contribution to local jobs, taxes, and other community-building investments.
“Every dollar spent at an independent business returns two to three times more back into the community than a dollar spent at chain or big box retailers,” she added.
The money raised from the sale allows the White Mountain Independents to support other nonprofits in the Valley while they continue to do their work.
For a full list of participants, go to whitemountainindependents.com.
And if you're in the valley, all of the White Mountain Independent stores can easily be identified — just look for the blue flags!
