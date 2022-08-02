CONWAY — New for 2022 is the chance for one lucky shopper to win a $1,000 shopping spree, courtesy of the White Mountain Independents. Their "Shop Local Trail" map is now available in brochure racks throughout the Valley and at member retailers.
In order to be eligible for the Grand Prize, shoppers need to visit at least 10 of the participating 25 WMI member stores where their brochure will be stamped at each location. For each additional stamp, shoppers will be given an additional entry, increasing their odds of winning a prize. In addition to the Grand Prize, 10 gift certificates to individual stores will be awarded.
The contest runs through December 31st, and the winning entry will be drawn on January 10th.
“The Grand Prize winner will receive $1,000 in Universal Gift Certificates from us that can be redeemed at any of our 25 member stores,” according to Skip Spadaccini, President of the Independents. “This contest is a fun way to engage our customers, both repeat and new, and to show support of our small, locally owned retail businesses.”
Participating stores are Assets Jean Co. ,Bavarian Chocolate Haus, Cannell’s Country Store, Cathedral Ledge Distillery, The Christmas Loft, Designed Gardens Studio, Flossie’s General Store, Four Your Paws Only, The Handcrafter’s Barn, It’s My Girlfriend’s Consignment Boutique, Jewelry by Tim & Friends, The Local Grocer, North Conway Olive Oil Co., North Country Fair Jewelers, The Penguin Gallery, Ragged Mountain Equipment, RavenWood Curio Shoppe, The Rugged Mill, Soyfire Candle Bath & Body, Spruce Hurricane, Valley Artisans & Vintage Market, Veno’s Specialty Foods & Meats, White Birch Books, and White Mountain Winery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.