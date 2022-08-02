CONWAY — New for 2022 is the chance for one lucky shopper to win a $1,000 shopping spree, courtesy of the White Mountain Independents. Their "Shop Local Trail" map is now available in brochure racks throughout the Valley and at member retailers.

In order to be eligible for the Grand Prize, shoppers need to visit at least 10 of the participating 25 WMI member stores where their brochure will be stamped at each location. For each additional stamp, shoppers will be given an additional entry, increasing their odds of winning a prize. In addition to the Grand Prize, 10 gift certificates to individual stores will be awarded.

