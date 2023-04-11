This topic was suggested by a reader and customer. Now that the winter season has finally turned the corner, and more people are out and about walking it seems timely. Still the simplest mode of transportation for most, walking is a low-impact activity carried out by people of every age. But while putting one foot in front of the other to propel the human body is fundamental, safety and good sense are sometimes lacking especially when interacting with other modes of transportation.
First, the basics. I’m discussing walking in this column as opposed to hiking in the woods or on a dedicated recreational trail, and bicycles have their own rules of the road. To continue, use a sidewalk when available. Wear bright or eye-catching colors. Walk in a single file along the side of a roadway. Walk against traffic, that is, facing oncoming motorists. The reason should be obvious but in case it isn’t, the purpose is to see and avoid potential conflicts with vehicles. Pedestrians generally have the right-of-way but, although the driver careening toward you may care, the 15-ton truck they’re steering might not be able to stop in time or effectively maneuver. A person on foot is much more agile than a pickup or even a motorcycle.
Walking among traffic doesn’t just apply to roadways, parking lots can also be dangerous places where vehicles and pedestrians mix. In fact, according to Consumer Reports, between 1990-2019, 931 people were killed in “frontover” collisions, which is essentially defined as someone being run over in a parking lot or driveway. While it’s true that the majority of victims were under 2 years old, around 80 percent of those accidents involved a pickup or SUV. It’s not just small children, in general, pedestrian fatalities are up 8 percent over last year and 46 percent over the past decade.
It’s no secret that pickups and SUVs make up a huge segment of car sales and those numbers are increasing but that’s not all, hood heights have been increasing over the years, too. Consumer Reports points out the height of the average hood has jumped 11 percent for all vehicles and a whopping 24 percent for trucks. The hood height of a Ford F-250 Super Duty is 55 inches, roughly the same height as the roof of an average sedan. Guess where the headlights on that truck are aimed? In addition, the weight of the average American pickup has increased an average 1,300 pounds since 1990. These factors contribute to longer stopping distances and slower response times.
Tall hoods create blind zones that grow even larger with the addition of larger tires or a leveling or lift kit to a pickup. It makes seeing a pedestrian more difficult which is all the more reason to be diligent while walking. Now, add darkness to the situation and the danger to the biped becomes even more acute. Walking at night among traffic really requires reflective clothing or at least light colors for visibility and safety, and some kind of worn or held light increases safety markedly.
Which brings us to the elephant in the room — LED and HID headlights. These marvels of illumination may be the best thing since sliced bread at helping a driver see, but they are almost as debilitating to oncoming traffic causing flash blindness and dazzle. Ever see spots after that Silverado passes you? The height of those high-intensity headlights mounted to the truck is eye level to most sedans. And if that truck is behind you, it’s nearly as blinding as it throws the shadow of your vehicle forward and the reflection in your mirrors robs you of night vision.
And worse than DOT-approved LED vision blaster headlights are aftermarket LED bulbs not approved for use on roads. Of course, that won’t stop someone from “improving” their feeble halogen road illumination by installing these illegal, often blue-tinted bulbs. While they may throw off more light, they do it in a scattered, random pattern that does little more than cause oncoming drivers to squint and flash their lights in the hopes that the ocular assault will soon end. A sight-impaired driver and a pedestrian with their back to traffic are not a good combination.
The main thing to remember as you take to the streets for a stroll is to see and be seen. Don’t let your last words be “but I had the right of way!”
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
