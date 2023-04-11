This topic was suggested by a reader and customer. Now that the winter season has finally turned the corner, and more people are out and about walking it seems timely. Still the simplest mode of transportation for most, walking is a low-impact activity carried out by people of every age. But while putting one foot in front of the other to propel the human body is fundamental, safety and good sense are sometimes lacking especially when interacting with other modes of transportation.

First, the basics. I’m discussing walking in this column as opposed to hiking in the woods or on a dedicated recreational trail, and bicycles have their own rules of the road. To continue, use a sidewalk when available. Wear bright or eye-catching colors. Walk in a single file along the side of a roadway. Walk against traffic, that is, facing oncoming motorists. The reason should be obvious but in case it isn’t, the purpose is to see and avoid potential conflicts with vehicles. Pedestrians generally have the right-of-way but, although the driver careening toward you may care, the 15-ton truck they’re steering might not be able to stop in time or effectively maneuver. A person on foot is much more agile than a pickup or even a motorcycle.

