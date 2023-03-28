By 1927, the Graham brothers — Ray, Robert, and Joseph — had sold off their truck manufacturing business, Graham Brothers Trucks, to Dodge Brothers where the stout commercial vehicles became a product of Dodge Motors, when that company was in turn bought out by the Chrysler Corp. in in 1928. After a short stint in Dodge management, the Graham brothers went back into the independent car business when they left Dodge and purchased the declining Paige Motor Company, adding their name to the masthead.
After improvements and a touch of their own engineering prowess, Graham-Paige Motors Co. hit their stride and by 1929, sold upwards of 77,000 cars, adding plants in Dearborn, Mich., and Florida in addition to their Indiana headquarters. But the good times wouldn’t last when the Depression hit the economy. Still, the resilient Graham brothers adapted to the changing times, dropping prices and shuttering their Paige commercial truck division in 1931 to stay solvent. (Naming their trucks Paige rather than Graham was a concession to their non-compete signed with the sale of their truck company to Dodge Bros.)
Through the 1930s, Graham-Paige offered a wide lineup from economy cars to luxury rides with custom built coachwork. Their styling was often industry-leading and managed to make streamlining look organic rather than awkward. Most models included aluminum pistons and four-speed transmissions along with a rubber-cushioned chassis for performance and comfort.
Supercharged straight 6 cylinder engines were powerful and efficient, and their straight eight-cylinder engine set a world endurance record in 1930. With all these features, Graham-Paige remained mid-market, far enough away from Ford but still affordable enough to be popular.
The 1932 Graham-Paige “Blue Streak” series came through the Wayne Body Co., a subsidiary of Graham-Paige, and used the 90hp straight eight-cylinder engine mounted to a chassis that allowed the rear axle to pass through the frame rails rather than under them for a lower profile that improved handling.
Perhaps Graham-Paige’s most radical design came about in 1938, and was known as the “Spirit of Motion.” These cars featured a projecting “sharknose” design with swept-back fenders and squared, streamlined flush-mounted headlights. Safety glass and hydraulic brakes were also standard. The styling was polarizing but the supercharged models won first place in the Gilmore Oil Company Economy Run for their efficiency. Nevertheless, they faced the same push back as their competitor’s Airflow models and Graham-Paige’s defining concept was discontinued two short years later in 1940.
Around this time the Graham brothers had a brief dalliance with Hupp (of Hupmobile fame) when they, along with a man named DeVaux made a brief attempt to revive the Cord 810/812.
DeVaux acquired the tooling and dies for the defunct Cord model, and was trying to get it back into production. In order to save money on the long, elaborate body, Hupp shortened the front by 10 inches, rounded the nose, and changed the layout to rear wheel drive, altering the graceful proportions of the original Cord “coffin-nose” design. Now known as the Skylark, 31 pre-production models were made but Hupp soon ran out of cash when trying to simplify the Cord’s complex seven-piece hand-built roof. Graham injected some cash and engineering to get the project over the finish line, selling their own version called the Hollywood in 1941, but ultimately the collaboration was a failure with few sold.
If the Depression slowed the auto industry, World War II halted it. Resources were diverted to war material, and Graham-Paige found lucrative business as a defense contractor. Two years into the war Joseph Graham, the last surviving brother, sold his stock in the company to Joseph W. Frazer. After the war, Frazer joined with industrialist Henry J. Kaiser and incorporated as Kaiser-Frazer, purchasing Graham-Paige’s automotive assets in 1947.
Graham-Paige, still a viable company, though no longer affiliated with any automotive production quietly dropped “Motors” from its name and focused on investments. Graham-Paige ran Madison Square Garden and several sports teams finally changing its name to Madison Square Garden Corporation in 1962 and with that, removing the Graham brothers name, but not their legacy, from the automotive landscape.
Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.