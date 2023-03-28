By 1927, the Graham brothers — Ray, Robert, and Joseph — had sold off their truck manufacturing business, Graham Brothers Trucks, to Dodge Brothers where the stout commercial vehicles became a product of Dodge Motors, when that company was in turn bought out by the Chrysler Corp. in in 1928. After a short stint in Dodge management, the Graham brothers went back into the independent car business when they left Dodge and purchased the declining Paige Motor Company, adding their name to the masthead.

After improvements and a touch of their own engineering prowess, Graham-Paige Motors Co. hit their stride and by 1929, sold upwards of 77,000 cars, adding plants in Dearborn, Mich., and Florida in addition to their Indiana headquarters. But the good times wouldn’t last when the Depression hit the economy. Still, the resilient Graham brothers adapted to the changing times, dropping prices and shuttering their Paige commercial truck division in 1931 to stay solvent. (Naming their trucks Paige rather than Graham was a concession to their non-compete signed with the sale of their truck company to Dodge Bros.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.