For the budget-minded car kid growing up in the dark ages, car parts and accessory catalogs were fodder for the imagination, and in the world of free catalogs, J.C. Whitney was the king.
Proudly wearing the tagline “Everything Automotive,” it was something a reader could spend hours flipping through, its impossibly thin, pulp-like pages adorned with hand-drawn illustrations and attention-grabbing descriptions.
It was well understood that no one was going to complete a Concours quality restoration or build an award-winning muscle car using J.C. Whitney parts, but that really wasn’t the point of the catalog.
It was intended for the masses, the guy on a budget, the kid who wanted to customize their ride, the enthusiast who wanted to pass the time and put together a hot rod in their head.
J.C. Whitney was founded in 1915 by Lithuanian immigrant Israel Warshawsky, who originally bought up leftover inventory from defunct car dealers and manufacturers when he was operating a scrap metal yard in Chicago that went by his surname.
In 1934, Israel’s son Roy joined the business, and perhaps trying to build on the success of fellow Chicago retailer, Sears and Roebuck, entered the catalog sales market. Roy took over the business upon Israel’s death in 1943, and ran it during its heyday.
Like a good rock band named for a non-existent front man, there was no J.C. Whitney — it was just a name that sounded less ethnic than the founders', and even while Israel and Roy were alive, they never revealed why that specific name was chosen.
Access to the J.C. Whitney catalog was gained by filling out a card bound in every issue and waiting for the mail to arrive.
Once the catalog found its way to your door, like modern-day email spam, it never stopped.
Despite the once-a-year message on the cover that warned “this could be your last catalog” if you didn’t order something, they kept coming.
Need something specific for your motorcycle, Jeep or VW? There were separate specialty catalogs for those, too. In fact, J.C. Whitney customers could order nearly every part necessary to build a flat-fender Jeep or VW Beetle from scratch, complete with a pull starter rope for your air-cooled V-Dub.
Perhaps the popularity of such a seemingly dry, hard parts catalog was the truly quirky variety of completely unnecessary accessories, cheaply made and compiled between the glossy covers of the J.C. Whitney catalog. Far too many to go into here, I’ll list some of the more memorable items.
Winky the Cat was a small stuffed animal with illuminated eyes that lay on the back shelf of a car (remember those?) and the eyes would flash with the appropriate turn signal, or both eyes would light up with the brakes, kind of like a cuddly third brake light.
There were chrome barefoot-shaped accelerator pedals and matching high beam pedals (high beam switches were mounted on the floor back then). You could buy big, white rubber rings, or just the paint, to turn your boring tires into wide white walls. Or the classic “Ah-ooo-gah,” “wolf whistle” or for the aggressive driver, the “ocean liner blast” car horns.
To class up a VW Beetle, one could install a Rolls-Royce style grille and hood along with a Continental kit rear engine lid. Fancy opera lights could dress up a custom van inside or out, and curb feelers — like wire antennas that stuck out of fenders — to avoid road rash on custom wheels or to keep those chrome fender skirts from getting scratched.
As my buddy Dave recently reminded me, for that subtle hint of color, Blue Dots were small indigo prisms that were inserted in red taillight lenses, giving that purple glow when the brakes were depressed, a hot rodder’s custom trick. Dave would refer to any overly accessorized vehicle as a “J.C. Whitney poster car,” and everyone knew what that meant.
Popular goods and deals were in the front and back covers along with the fold-up order form that magically became an envelope when the flap was licked and stuck shut, include a check or money order — and don’t forget to add shipping.
As the custom car craze waned into the new millennium, J.C. Whitney’s customers aged out along with the need for cable-operated exhaust cut-outs and foot-operated radio station changers.
Roy suffered a stroke in 1991, and his daughters took over running the company until — just before the dirge was sung in 2002 — it was sold to a private equity firm.
Eventually, the business Israel Warshawsky started and Roy built was acquired by a larger online auto parts retailer, but for those of us who never conceived of online shopping, the J.C. Whitney catalog was Winky the Cat’s meow!
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
