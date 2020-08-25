Pininfarina, Giugiaro, Bertone and Ghia are just a few of the names associated with finer Italian design houses responsible for the sinuous shapes of such exotic classics like Lamborghini, Maserati, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin. Some of these Turin-based studios have left their mark on American cars, too, from show cars to production models.
But there’s a practical side to U.S. auto engineering that emerged from function over form, and this philosophy transcended cars, affecting household appliances to tools and equipment.
Still, there were those who felt that design could appeal to both the practical and the stylish.
Clifford Brooks Stevens was one such visionary who indelibly applied his talent to the product landscape of America, beginning in the 1940s. His influence was far-reaching as he immersed himself into the then relatively new field of industrial design. Stevens, who went by his middle name, Brooks, developed concepts that are still relevant and apparent today.
Brooks Stevens came from a supportive family. His father encouraged young Brooks to draw extensively. This simple exercise helped him overcome weakness in his right arm caused by the polio that had left him bedridden. Eventually, more strenuous exercises were added to aid in his recovery.
Initially an architectural student at Cornell, Brooks was taken with the automobile and found himself more interested in sketching cars than buildings.
Stevens' core philosophy was that an attractive product was easier to use and a good design would pay for itself. After writing an article where he proposed the idea of taking a rugged vehicle like the military Jeep and through aesthetics making it appealing to the average buyer, the bosses at Willy’s-Overland agreed and gave Stevens the opportunity to prove it.
His concept ultimately evolved into the Jeepster convertible and helped create the Willy’s Wagon station wagon. In fact, Stevens' influence carried through Jeep’s long lineage well past the Willy’s-Overland days and right through to AMC and even Chrysler.
The classic Wagoneer and entire full-size Jeep line, including the Gladiator pickup and the Cherokeee, were Stevens' crowning achievements among Jeep fans. The fake-wood-sided Grand Wagoneer would go on to eventually define the luxury SUV market for generations and remained in production for nearly four decades, finally coming to an end in 1991.
Along the way, his work can also be seen in the 1957-64 FC (or Forward Control) line of Jeep trucks and the Commando, borrowing heavily from the Jeepster’s personality, and two of my personal favorites.
Studebaker also tapped into Stevens’ design genius. The influence of Brooks’ Jeep Wagoneer can be seen in the Studebaker Wagonaire, sporting a similar greenhouse and roof pillar design but combined with an innovative steel sliding rear roof that opens the back of this station wagon into a more utilitarian pickup function. Another Stevens design, the Studebaker Gran Tourismo Hawk, exuded style and speed, bringing a level of sophistication to Studebaker's staid lineup.
Motorcycles were certainly not off limits to Brook Stevens. Contracted by Harley-Davidson, he managed to lend his styling prowess to the brand with their introduction of the Hydra-Glide and its distinctive front end treatment. Stevens' deep and wide front fender is still emblematic of the H-D touring machines and, like the Grand Wagoneer, came to symbolize a genre of vehicle for generations.
Throughout his long career, Stevend had a hand in designing famous logos like that of the Miller Brewing Co. In a brilliant combination of automotive customization and product promotion, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was created by Brook Stevens.
Evinrude boats, Briggs and Stratton motors, Lawn Boy mowers, even the Skytop Lounge observation cars that rode the rails in the Midwest all owe a debt to the fertile mind of Brook Stevens.
It was Stevens who introduced the idea of “planned obsolescence” based on his personal philosophy that everything could be improved and should be. This belief, taken to the next level by manufacturers, sought to convince consumers to buy a product a bit sooner than necessary to get that newer, maybe better item, always looking ahead for the next best thing and rendering the old product obsolete.
Purchased a new smartphone lately that maybe you didn’t need just yet? Then you’ve experienced the concept. The idea turns sour when substandard or low-quality materials are used to “help” a product fail prematurely, and this bastardization cast a negative shadow on the whole idea.
More than 3,000 product designs can be credited to Brook Stevens, but he always had his eye on the future. He famously had no favorite product or project, believing the tastes of tomorrow would dictate the next great design. When asked if he would change anything he’d done in the past, Stevens responded: “Hell, yes! Everything! Because it’s all outmoded.”
