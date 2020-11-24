Electric vehicles are coming, faster than many would like to acknowledge. Yes, there are upsides to EVs including efficiency, lack of generated pollutants from internal combustion, lower operation and maintenance costs, and remarkable performance and cutting-edge technology. Yes there are drawbacks, too, including heavy batteries that still have a way to go to reach peak longevity, lack of charging infrastructure, higher up-front purchase costs and longer “refueling” or recharging times.
Still, they are coming. Many countries around the world have already set dates to ban sales of new gasoline and diesel powered vehicles and others have proposed plans to do the same.
France and Spain have set their sights on 2040; Scotland is aiming for 2032; Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Slovenia, and Sweden are shooting for 2030. Even California, while only a state, is attempting to halt the sale of new internal combustion vehicles beginning in 2040. Just recently, Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, announced he’s bumping back the deadline for Great Britain to phase out the sale of new gasoline and diesel powered vehicles from 2040 to 2030.
The potential for positive impact goes beyond the EV owner, as there are obvious benefits to earth’s climate as they relate to electric versus internal combustion power. However, motor vehicles are a relatively small source of air pollution in comparison to industrial emissions.
The bigger scope of battery manufacturing involving the procurement of necessary materials and the production of electric energy that fuels EVs will need to be addressed by bigger minds than my own to fully address climate change.
Prompting Johnson’s announcement of an earlier ban on internal combustion powered vehicles than previously envisioned was research and a subsequent report by Cambridge Econometrics using a British government model and data predicting economic and job growth. In fact, 32,000 jobs would be created, net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and a .2 percent GDP growth could be achieved by taking this step. It is important to note than an environmental group commissioned this study so their priorities must be considered when interpreting the report.
Nevertheless, the ripple effect of such a massive paradigm shift in the automotive industry can’t help but produce new opportunities even as many existing jobs transition to the needs of EV manufacturers. There are signs that consumer spending in other areas of the economy might improve as less money is spent on internal combustion fuel and engine maintenance.
EVs are acknowledged to be less costly to operate but some aspects of vehicle ownership will remain. Chassis components that relate to suspension and steering will be need to be maintained as well as other costs like electrical troubleshooting and repair though there’s already plenty of that in modern gas and diesel powered cars and trucks.
Despite the immediate drawbacks, this is good news for EV proponents. Widespread demand and acceptance will whittle away at many of the current difficulties of owning and operating electric vehicles. Charging infrastructure will grow and battery technology will improve rapidly meaning lighter weights, longer driving distance capabilities, and shorter charging times.
Volume sales will lower acquisition costs, and the knowledge to service and repair EVs using aftermarket parts will increase.
Tesla seems to be the Apple of electric vehicles and has enjoyed a 600 percent growth this year and they’re not alone. Numerous legacy auto makers as well as new entries in the field are making headway which is a good thing as the need for EVs rise and these deadlines for phasing out gas and diesel auto sales approaches.
On an interesting side note, Americans bought more EVs in 2019 than manual transmission cars. Whether that’s a commentary on waning driver enthusiasm or an endorsement of electric vehicles is open for debate.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
