1920_Rolls-Royce_Silver_Ghost.JPG

A 1920 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with limousine coachwork is seen at at the 2008 Concours d’Elegance in Greenwich, Conn. (WIKIPEDIA PHOTO)

In perhaps one of the earliest attempts by a carmaker to define itself in a foreign market, high-end British automobile manufacturer Rolls-Royce brought its status and culture to America.

More than extending their market reach following World War I, Sir Henry Royce realized the U.S. market was much stronger than the British economy and deduced that establishing a plant in the U.S. would avoid duties that raised prices on foreign-built cars. In 1919, Rolls-Royce purchased the American Wire Wheel Co. factory building in Massachusetts.

