In perhaps one of the earliest attempts by a carmaker to define itself in a foreign market, high-end British automobile manufacturer Rolls-Royce brought its status and culture to America.
More than extending their market reach following World War I, Sir Henry Royce realized the U.S. market was much stronger than the British economy and deduced that establishing a plant in the U.S. would avoid duties that raised prices on foreign-built cars. In 1919, Rolls-Royce purchased the American Wire Wheel Co. factory building in Massachusetts.
Charles Stewart Rolls was an adventurer, consummate salesman and marketing whiz who had the connections to procure financing. Through his automobile dealership, he began his partnership with engineer Royce in 1906, spawning Rolls-Royce Ltd., but Rolls was a notable figure in his own right.
He was an accomplished driver who competed in many long-distance European car races and was an early aviator. Rolls was the first to fly across the English Channel and back nonstop in June of 1910. Tragically, Charles Stewart Rolls died in an airplane crash in 1912, another first for a British pilot, though a dubious distinction at best.
Royce was a hard-working engineer who started his career in the field of electric lights and fittings before becoming interested in motor cars, eventually manufacturing his own in 1904. Unfortunately, Royce, who maintained a poor diet and didn't take care of himself, was in ill health by 1912, following his divorce. Still, he stayed involved with business and was made a Baronet and awarded the Order of the British Empire for his contributions to British aviation during World War I. Royce did not have any children, never remarried and died in 1933 at the age of 70.
Rolls-Royce Ltd. had well-established its automotive excellence from its factory based in Derby, England. The British method of assembling cars at that time was to produce a motorized chassis leaving the coachwork to specialty manufacturers and they brought that same tradition to their U.S. plant. Rolls-Royce general manager Claude Johnson chose Springfield, Mass., due to the number of skilled machinists and metal workers in the area producing Columbia bicycles, Colt revolvers, Royal typewriters and Winchester repeaters.
The area was booming with industry and it was halfway between Boston and New York City, Rolls-Royce’s largest markets.
Royce and 50 British managers came to Springfield in 1920 to organize the factory. They hired 400 workers and made it clear that quality must equal that of the English plant. The first American Rolls-Royce “Silver Ghost” was delivered on Feb. 29, 1921, to Wallace Porter of Pawtucket, R.I. He drove it away with just a grille, hood, windshield and test seat installed on a bare chassis.
American coach builders who supplied bodies included Willoughby, Merrimac, Hollbrook and Brewster. Other coachbuilders like Fisher and Le Baron were eventually acquired by General Motors and Chrysler, respectively. Eventual Springfield Rolls-Royce owners included the likes of President Woodrow Wilson, the Guggenheim and Bloomingdale families, and, as Rolls-Royce likes to point out, fictional socialite Jay Gatsby who, as the story goes, drove a 1922 Silver Ghost.
The year 1925 was a pivotal one for the Springfield Rolls-Royce factory. Most imported parts used to assemble the first cars were used up and American components were replacing them. Rolls-Royce acquired the Brewster Coachbuilding Company allowing their seven factory-owned and 16 independent dealerships to offer complete cars and left-hand steering became a standard offering. Roadsters, sedans and sedancas — the classic chauffeur-driven design that puts the passengers inside the coach body while the driver sits in the open air — were available.
By 1931, sales had diminished due to the cost of the cars, which ranged from around $13,000 to nearly $16,000 — the most expensive American-made cars at the time — combined with the economic crash of the Depression, and production ceased. This, at a time when a top-of-the-line Ford Model A cost 10 percent of the cost of the Rolls-Royce, or around $1,400.
In the end, 2,946 “Springfield” Rolls-Royce automobiles, as they came to be known, were built, split between the Silver Ghost and “Springfield Phantom” models.
In 2011, the former and long-vacant Rolls-Royce factory building in Springfield, Mass., was razed.
Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.