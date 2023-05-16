stretch

A Lincoln Town Car stretch limousine is seen in the French city of Le Havre. (WIKIPEDIA PHOTO)

I read an article recently in The New York Times decrying the demise of the stretch limo.

The article piqued my interest as I spent some time in my younger years in the limousine industry, mostly from a maintenance and detailing perspective but I did my share of driving as well; those are stories for a different column.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.