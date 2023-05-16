I read an article recently in The New York Times decrying the demise of the stretch limo.
The article piqued my interest as I spent some time in my younger years in the limousine industry, mostly from a maintenance and detailing perspective but I did my share of driving as well; those are stories for a different column.
It started with a small ad in the local paper outside of Boston. Our second daughter, Rachel, had just been born, and I was working in a friend’s independent Audi shop. Since Michelle’s job offered decent benefits, we made the family decision that, considering the price of day care for two kids was more than I made in a week, I would stay home with our girls. It was a scary proposition at first, but I embraced the opportunity and soon found I had some free time on my hands.
The ad promised flexible hours and required skills I readily possessed so, kids in tow, I went to a small basement office of a rental car agency to speak with a guy around my age. Andrew, the owner, was just starting out and running a fleet of three limousines, I was one of his first employees. He was casual and friendly, though acerbic in nature; told me what needed doing; and turned me loose to deal with keeping the cars cleaned, maintained and occasionally driven.
Limousines typically go out at night and on weekends, so there was nearly always a car around to work on during the weekdays.
Andrew was generous with use of the cars, and we fell into a routine that included picking up older daughter Erin when she was accepted in a half-day preschool program. It could get hectic, but we actually had a pretty fun time visiting playgrounds and doing errands occasionally in the limos. My kids liked riding around in back and talking to me on the chauffeur phone. Andrew always joked that someday Erin’s prom date would splurge on a limo and she wouldn’t understand why he thought it was special.
After I went back to working full-time I hung on to the limo gig. We also dabbled at the auctions when Andrew acquired a used car dealer’s license as a way to cycle his “airport cars.” These revolving Lincoln Town Cars racked up miles at an accelerated rate as they ate up the distance to Boston on the Mass. Pike. We did some buying and selling, too, for a few years until the town cracked down on our little driveway dealership.
Andrew and I have remained good friends for nearly 30 years and still have a good laugh at the old times. His business has increased to one of the larger services in the greater Boston area, and his fleet has grown to number in the mid 30s but it fluctuates with demand, new additions and the culling of older models.
He now rents everything from party busses to a classic Rolls-Royce. The airport Town Cars have morphed into larger SUVs, and corporate transports are more likely to be luxury Sprinter vans than stretch limousines, a sign of the times.
Coming back from a trip down memory lane, I inquired about Andrew’s inventory of stretches and what kind of demand they still get.
He currently has only two stretch limos available — a black one and a white one, just like when I joined him in the beginning, only back then they were a modest 72-inch stretch. In these days of extreme everything those cars would be considered small. Andrew said demand for stretch limousines is pretty low. Once, his fleet would have been made up of mostly stretch limos, now it’s only about 5 percent.
Changing tastes in vehicles have been reflected in limo fleets as well with SUVs, busses and luxury vans taking over. Who needs a stretch limo when a modern full-sized SUV has ample interior space? Societal attitudes seemed to have changed, too. Maybe being the center of attention no longer has the allure it once did, so arriving in a long, black or white car isn’t as appealing as showing up in an all-black SUV with windows tinted darker than the paint.
The availability of Uber and Lyft also make it easy and cheaper to get a nice ride to the airport these days or just to get around the city without all the hassle of booking a car far in advance. The NYT article cited the proliferation of stretch limos over time causing dilution of their formerly exclusive uses by affluent patrons and pointed out that at a recent convention in Las Vegas for limousine operators, no stretch limos were on display. Most of what I read seemed pretty logical and meshed with what Andrew is seeing in the industry.
So it seems another symbol of luxury conveyance is fading away. Someday we may have to explain to a future generation what a stretch limo was and why they were a big deal. I’m just glad I’m no longer responsible for keeping Andrew’s fleet clean.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
