The relationship between Ford and Firestone goes back a long way, all the way to first names and an 1897 sales call.
Back before the success of the Model T, Henry Ford was working on his first automobile in Detroit, when a carriage parts salesman by the name of Harvey Firestone from Ohio came calling.
Ford ended up buying a set of four pneumatic tires during that visit and soon realized he could purchase cheaper and better tires from Firestone than the solid tires he was producing in-house. Harvey Firestone went on to start the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co., in Akron, Ohio, on Aug. 3, 1900.
In 1906, Ford purchased 2000 sets of Firestone tires at a cost of $55 per set, the largest tire contract in the world at the time.
Henry Ford and Harvey Firestone shared many beliefs and business philosophies and Ford felt comfortable making Firestone his main tire supplier. As time went on the two men learned they shared similar values, backgrounds, and politics, as well. Ford ran for the U.S. Senate in 1918, and Firestone was essentially his campaign manager but Mr. Ford was not elected.
Ford and Firestone were part of a group that called themselves “the vagabonds.”. Between 1918-24, they, along with Thomas Edison, President Warren G. Harding, naturalist John Burroughs and botanist Luther Burbank, as well as others would travel in caravans of Ford vehicles, “auto camping” — or what today would be considered “glamping” — and enjoying nature.
These primitive road trips ranged through rural and wilderness regions in various states, but the accommodations were anything but rough. Ford’s personal chef prepared meals, workers set up their tents, and Edison provided battery-powered lamps, while the caravan included a kitchen car.
According to an article in the Detroit News at the time, one of the caravan’s vehicles got stuck in the mud, and Ford’s driver went to get help returning with a farmer in an early Model T. After Ford’s car was pulled free of the mud, Ford shook the farmer’s hand and thanked him, saying, “I guess you don't know me, but I'm Henry Ford. I made the car you're driving.”
Firestone said, “I’m the man who made those tires.” He then introduced two of the campers, “Meet the man who invented electric light — and the president of the United States.” Luther Burbank was the last to shake hands saying, “I guess you don't know me, either?”
The farmer reportedly said “No, but if you're the same kind of liar as these other darn fools, I wouldn't be surprised if you said you were Santa Claus."
Firestone’s granddaughter, Martha, married Henry Ford’s grandson William Clay Ford in 1948, and nine years later, William Clay Ford Jr. was born.
He was named chairman of Ford Motor Co. on Jan. 1, 1999, at the age of 41, which must have made the Explorer controversy awkward at best around the Thanksgiving table.
The early Ford Explorer was hot right out of the gate. Its popularity coincided with America’s appetite for small SUVs that could haul a trailer, go offroad, but still provide a reasonable ride with decent styling.
Ford used a twin I-beam independent front suspension to provide a good ride and handling but the higher center of gravity allowed large bumps to cause the front wheel camber to change which put the vehicle in danger of rollovers under certain circumstances, not unlike Chevy’s problem with the swing-arm rear suspension of the early Corvair.
Ford’s simple answer to complicated re-engineering was to lower the air pressure in the tires, taking a page from Chevy’s Corvair playbook. Initially this solution worked, though the tires wore more quickly, then Firestone modified their popular all terrain tires which complicated matters.
Ford made major improvements to the Explorer front suspension during the 2002 redesign but by 2000, the NHTSA had been fielding complaints for almost a decade, investigating over 200 deaths and 700 injuries caused by tire failure and tread separation specific to Firestone-equipped Explorers, many resulting in rollovers. Ford naturally blamed the Firestone tires while Firestone, of course, blamed the Ford’s suspension geometry.
Ultimately, in 2001, a recall on 6.5 million Explorers and their Firestone tires was initiated. Ford then voluntarily recalled an additional 13 million Firestone tires due to lack of confidence in the manufacturer. Firestone, by then a subsidiary of Bridgestone under Japanese ownership, severed all ties with Ford, ending a 104 year relationship that began with a handshake.
