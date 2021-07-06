You may have noticed something unusual when driving by new car dealers' lots — namely, a lack of new cars. Used car lots look pretty sparse, too. Spaced out inventory and angled parking is the car dealer equivalent of an animal making itself look big to impress an adversary. Like most complex problems, there is no one reason for this situation, but the genesis of it is, unsurprisingly, pandemic-related.
Supply-line disruptions caused by factory closures due to quarantining are still wreaking havoc with new car manufacturing, and microchips are the most needed component affecting vehicle production.
Meanwhile, as the world emerges from the social isolation, demand is rising for cars and trucks. Since manufacturers are unable to offer a sufficient quantity of products to fill the need, used car sales are creeping into new car sales territory, so used car prices are climbing while selection is shrinking. Consumers are hanging onto their used cars longer and the whole automotive ecosystem is generating some record-breaking numbers.
The average price for a used vehicle in the U.S. exceeded $25,000, hitting a record high of $25,463 in April, up by about $2,800 from the previous year, according to J.D. Power and the first time for such a lofty average price.
At the same time, the average age for a used car in the U.S. reached 12.1 years, the first time beyond 12 years, according to IHS Markit. While sales of used vehicles in the U.S. hit 3.4 million in April, a 58 percent increase from the previous year, according to TrueCar and during the same time frame dealers started with 18 percent fewer used cars on their lots than the year before.
It’s more than consumers not trading in an old car for an unavailable new car. Lease holders who might normally turn in their car are hanging onto them longer or buying out their lease due to uncertainty in the economy or lifestyle changes. Rental car companies that normally turn over huge volumes of vehicles are already short on inventory after canceling orders early in the pandemic to get ahead of canceled vacation and business travelers staying home.
Hertz and Enterprise Holdings have taken the unusual step of purchasing used cars in place of new cars to help bring their fleets up to capacity.
The limited selection of new vehicles are still selling well, even with reduced discounts. Many dealers have substantially less inventory on hand and what is available is often already spoken for. It’s not uncommon for a new car dealer to have several months worth of inventory on the lot but that’s down to a matter of days in some cases. Cox Automotive found that Toyota dealers have an average of 23 days and Chevy dealers have an average of 31 days of inventory on hand.
Still, new car buyers are paying top dollar with the average price of a new car near a record high of $37,314 per vehicle in the first quarter of 2021, up about $3,000 from the first quarter of 2020 and up $4,000 from the same time in 2019, according to J.D. Power. While prices are up, the down inventory broke a 5 year run of increasing car sales which topped 17 million vehicles per year in 2019, down to around 14.5 million in 2020.
The rise in values of used cars has put some vehicle owners in good standing. Suddenly, a used car with a lengthy loan whose book value depreciated faster than the loan value — we call that being “upside down” in the industry — has turned around allowing higher trade in or retail sales pricing. Where there may have been a deficit there is now some equity. Similar to a hot real estate market, used car prices are rising rather than falling. This strange effect is causing some dealers to pay more for used cars at auction than their original sticker price a couple years earlier.
Some large dealers and metropolitan markets can absorb this type of value inversion but for smaller dealers and rural economies wholesale prices approaching retail numbers is strangling the market. Selection is also limited. The quality of used vehicles that new car dealers are willing to bring to auction is often less than average as they choose to retail cars they would have wholesaled pre-pandemic in order to offer their customers a selection in the face of dwindling new inventory.
In summary, new car dealers are ghost towns, used car values are ridiculous and only getting crazier due to a lack of new cars and a limited used car market (don’t even get me started on trucks!), the average age of a used car has reached puberty but at least they’re better quality than in years past, used car dealers are picking over carcass bones at auction trying to salvage their business and offer a product to consumers, and it’s all due to vehicles that are increasingly complex and reliant on microchips to operate everything from engine management to electric mirrors.
Eventually, this will all settle out and things will return to normal, just in time for the invasion of electric vehicles. For now, if you have a decent vehicle, enjoy the ride.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
