Technology, as applied to the automobile, has come a long way. Even as we inch closer to a future of autonomous vehicles with now-common subtle features like lane departure control, and emergency auto braking, and as we’ve casually adopted alternative power like hybrids and fully electric vehicles, we’re still relying on Model-A technology for our most basic safety and mobility.
Until the day comes where our commute only involves the ground at our departure and destination sites—– and that day will come though perhaps after my time here on the third rock from the sun — we still roll along on tires inflated with air.
Just like the earliest automobiles that incorporated pneumatic tires, we still rely on rubber tires filled with air to maintain control and braking when driving.
Yes, tires have certainly evolved from narrow, bias ply skins with rudimentary tread and balloon inner tubes on steel wheels, to modern radial, multisteel-belted, performance tires with engineered tread patterns and chemically advanced rubber compounds, mounted on lightweight alloy wheels with pressure sensors.
Still, as impressive as that sounds, without air, you’re not driving anywhere.
I used to work with an older gentleman named Larry who would take great delight in pointing out that a flat tire was only flat on the bottom, as though the rest of it being round would carry us.
He also taught me that when the oil was low on the dipstick simply turn it so the bottom was up and the oil would run to the “full” mark. Fortunately, he made his living in a vocation that didn’t rely on his mechanical prowess.
Anyone who has driven a car through the changing seasons knows that the government mandated Tire Pressure Monitoring System, or TPMS, is eventually going to give off that warm, amber glowing symbol of the cross-section of a low tire, probably some morning that you’re running late and least need your car to nudge you about a potential issue.
The good news is that generally the lower night temperature caused the air in your tire to become more dense resulting in slightly lower pressure. It only takes a couple pounds of differential pressure between tires to trigger the TPMS warning. If a quick walk around reveals all tires look equally inflated, you can be on your way. Of course, if a tire looks low or flat address before driving on it.
Typically, however, within a few miles of driving with friction warming the air or the warmer afternoon temperatures will extinguish the pesky TPMS light. If not, top it off with a touch of added air.
Tires can and do lose air in legitimately compromising ways such as, a puncture from a road hazard like a nail or other sharp object; rims can crack or bend from a heavy impact, rust and corrosion can make a wheel porous or foul the tire mating surface known as the bead, and valve stems (where air is added) can leak.
Leak detection hasn’t come much further than the use of air in tires. Soapy water is sprayed on the tire, or the tire and wheel assembly is submerged in water and we look for the bubbles indicating escaping air. Some minor tire damage can be repaired simply with a plug such as when a tire is punctured by a nail or screw. The damaging item is removed and a special tire plug is installed but this can only be done when the tire is in decent condition and within the tread area.
Repairing a slice or larger damage requires a vulcanized patch from the inside which bonds a piece of thick flexible rubber to the inside of the tire. This fix requires dismounting then remounting and balancing the tire and, again, the tire needs to be in good condition to be effective.
Corrosion in the bead area, especially on alloy wheels in places that use salt for ice control in winter (like here!), requires the tire to be removed, the bead area of the wheel cleaned up with a wire brush or other abrasive, and the tire remounted and balanced. This should be done anytime new or used tires are mounted and frequently a thin rubber bead sealer is also spread on the wheel’s mating surface for extra assurance.
Valve stems can leak but many now incorporate the TPMS sensor so some can be repaired, while others will need to be replaced and these can get pricey, depending on the design.
Damaged wheels generally need to be replaced and tire sidewalls can never be safely patched or plugged.
The automobile has come a long way but only with properly inflated tires.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
