As advanced as vehicles have become, with stylized LED lighting and infotainment, one item still succumbs to function over form: the tire.
True, tires have evolved over time, and their rubber compounds provide better grip and longer wear now than they did previously, but the basic tire is still a black doughnut mounted on a wheel.
Wheels have evolved from wooden spokes to steel to alloys, and they’ve certainly grown in width and, most recently, in diameter.
Wheels have followed automotive fashion trends: first with hubcaps, so called because they covered just the wheel hub and kept out dirt and debris from critical bearing components; then to full wheel covers in various styles replete with chrome-plated finishes and brand badges or logos.
Stylized steel wheels, wide in the back and narrow in the front, marked the hot rodders’ and muscle car aficionados’ custom touch, and lightweight magnesium (which begat the moniker “mags” for any custom wheel) gave way to aluminum alloy wheels that eventually went mainstream and now can be found on sports cars to work trucks.
Wheels even went through their own color trends from shiny chrome, to the monochrome look of the 1980s, to matte silver, to the current crop wearing today’s blacked out look.
But tires, well, they’re still tires. The 1940s and ‘50s brought wide white walls into fashion for a classy look, the automotive equivalent to oxford or saddle shoes, perhaps. Narrower white striped tires followed in the 1960s and ‘70s, though most still called them “whitewalls.” The 1970s and ‘80s saw raised white letters climb the mantle of sporty styling.
Aside from some dabbling with white accents on black rubber, tires continue to be black rubber envelopes designed to hold air and provide traction.
It makes sense when you consider the importance of tires. They're where the rubber meets the road.
An average vehicle has a footprint of approximately 6 inches by 6 inches, or around 36 square inches per tire so all four tires will produce a contact area of 144 square inches. That's the equivalent of one quarter of one square foot per tire or one complete square foot for the entire car.
Picture an area not much bigger than that of a sheet of copy paper to support a vehicle weighing a couple of tons and putting out a couple hundred horsepower. Now throw in a corner or curve and maybe some wet or icy pavement, and you can see why the performance of a tire is still the driving factor in its design rather than allure.
Still, back when automotive style was king and cars were sprouting fins and Dagmars — those bullet-shaped bumper protrusions — the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. thought it might be time to liven up their product line by injecting some panache into those boring, monochrome discs.
Two Goodyear chemists discovered a synthetic polyurethane rubber called Neothane that could be used to produce tires more simply than traditional rubber tires. These Neothane tires required no tubes, no multiple layers and therefore no cords, and Goodyear claimed they combined the hardness of plastic with the pliability of rubber, resisting wear and damage.
But the best part? Neothane was a translucent meaning dye that could be added to the molding process, resulting in bright, colorful hues, and they could be backlit so they would glow at night.
If you think this is mind-blowing now, just imagine what people in 1961 thought. Engineers installed 18 small light bulbs inside vivid red tires and turned the concept loose in Miami and New York. Unfortunately, motorists became so mesmerized by the illuminated bright colors, they were running through stop signs and stoplights or just stopping in the middle of the road to gawk at them.
Although Neothane showed promise, and illumination could be used to signal braking or turning, ultimately there were bigger problems like the compound's sticky consistency, causing the tires to attract road grime clouding out the translucent qualities in short order.
Worse, poor performance in wet weather and the tires actually melting under heat and heavy braking were major safety concerns. In the end, Goodyear determined the new synthetic compound was just too costly to use in mass production and after a decade of experimentation the project was quietly dropped.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
