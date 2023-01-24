goodyearklairmontautoshow6.0nocc.mp4.00-02-20-18.still005-closedtrunck-506163.jpg

A restored Golden Sahara II, unveiled by Goodyear and Klairmont Kollections at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. The Golden Sahara II was one of the first concepts of autonomous vehicles and was fitted with glowing, see-through tires that were custom developed by Goodyear. (COURTESY PHOTO)

As advanced as vehicles have become, with stylized LED lighting and infotainment, one item still succumbs to function over form: the tire.

True, tires have evolved over time, and their rubber compounds provide better grip and longer wear now than they did previously, but the basic tire is still a black doughnut mounted on a wheel.

