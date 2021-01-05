It’s interesting to look back and identify the thread that weaves together history. Sometimes it’s an event, other times a person.
The automotive world has had its share of players who have left their indelible mark on the industry. Most are well-known, at least to car enthusiasts, with names like Henry Ford (Ford, etc.), Carol Shelby (performance builder), William Durant (founder of General Motors) and Ransom Eli Olds (REO trucks, Oldsmobile). Others are less recognizable. Like Joseph Frazer.
Joe Frazer — not to be confused with Joe Frazier, the professional boxer known as “Smokin’ Joe” — started his career as a mechanic’s assistant, the very bottom of the automotive ladder, working with his brother at a Packard dealership. A bright and educated man, Joe studied engineering and graduated from Yale in 1911, and soon began to climb that automotive ladder, first in sales, then in marketing.
Moving to Saxon Motor Car Co., a short-lived automaker based in Michigan, from 1913-23, Joe quickly went from salesman to sales management. His experience and knowledge of consumer finances gained at Saxon did not go unnoticed by higher ups at General Motors, which hired Frazer, who was instrumental in forming GMAC, General Motors Acceptance Corp., the financing arm of GM, which exists today as Ally Financial.
Using the GMAC business model, Frazer also set up financing at high-end automaker Pierce-Arrow.
By 1923, Frazer was known as a guy who could create volume auto sales, and Walter Chrysler brought him on board at struggling Maxwell Motor Co. True to his reputation, Frazer helped turn Maxwell around, increasing sales threefold. But Maxwell was deeply in debt, and Chrysler stepped in to take over the assets of the company.
In the process, Chrysler realized his dream of his own car company. Frazer persuaded Walter Chrysler to form a budget-minded car line, suggesting the name Plymouth, based on a common and reliable farmer’s twine available at the time.
Frazer then took up the challenge at Willys-Overland, which was on the verge of launching a new, light military vehicle -- and which was responsible for trademarking the name “Jeep."
Within a few years, Frazer was controlling the reins at Graham-Paige, but the floundering automaker was having trouble acclimating to the needs of the post-World War II auto consumer. For a time, pre-war, G-P went into the manufacturing of agricultural tractors as Graham-Bradley after selling its old tooling to an upstart automaker in Japan known as Nissan. Following the war, G-P thought that small agriculture was the future, devoting manufacturing resources towards their Rototiller brand equipment.
Frazer brought Graham-Paige back into the car business by 1946, with his eponymously named Frazer automobile, but money was in short supply at G-P. While seeking financing, Frazer met industrialist Henry Kaiser, whoalso had ambitions of creating a new, postwar car. Building on the remnants of the fading Graham-Paige automobile assets, the Kaiser-Frazer Corp. was born.
Graham-Paige carried on in business, focusing again on agriculture equipment and, as they sold off their facilities, property investments. Perhaps their most successful real estate acquisition was Madison Square Garden in New York, home of the Knicks and Rangers, both also once owned by G-P.
The Kaiser-Fraser was an early success as the country was hungry for new models after the war, but it didn’t take long for Ford, GM and Chrysler to catch up and cut into sales. Henry Kaiser nevertheless insisted on keeping production high in hopes of continued strong sales against the advice of Joe Frazer, a man who built his career on reading the consumer car market. The differing of opinions and overproduction strained the company and Frazer departed in 1951, the final year of Kaiser-Frazer.
Henry Kaiser soldiered on, renaming the business Kaiser Motor Corp. and soon purchased struggling Willys-Overland, becoming Willys Motors and concentrating on utility vehicles.
Joseph Frazer retired to his home in Newport, R.I., where he passed away in 1971. According to his obituary, he explained his restless rise in the automobile industry by quoting his favorite epigram: “Security is but an illusion, repose is not the destiny of many."
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
