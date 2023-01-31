Set the Way Back Machine for 1953, and the New York Waldorf Astoria Autorama. The first Corvette, a dream car as Chevy called its concept cars, is rolled out to the public for the first time. The excitement is palpable, as interest and enthusiasm for new and future GM models is drummed up.
It’s unusual for a concept car to actually come to fruition, but six months later, the first production Corvette rolls off the assembly line with the hope that a two-seat American sports car would push back on the Nash Healey and the competition making its way to our shores after soldiers were introduced to European motoring during World War II.
The uniquely American sports car was groundbreaking for Chevrolet, but it didn’t tear up the sales floor as hoped.
Conceived and styled by GM designer Harley Earl, the fiberglass body that was to become a Corvette staple was a departure for a major manufacturer. Power was derived from a high-compression 235-cubic inch engine fed by three Carter side-draft carburetors marketed as the “Blue Flame” and known as the “tri-power” six-cylinder, backed by a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission.
This combination offered respectable performance but wasn’t as potent as the hype suggested. In all, 300 Corvettes, each crisply finished in white with a red interior, were built in that initial year of production, making them exceedingly rare and valuable today.
Seventy years later, the Corvette, after going through its ups and downs, has taken its place among world-class performance cars and Chevrolet, not content to let the ‘Vette rest on its laurels, recently introduced the next generation, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.
You read that correctly, the new Corvette E-Ray, as the name implies, is a gas-electric hybrid with the E-Ray badging, acting as a loose play on the word Stingray. From 1963-67, the C2 generation Corvette was known as the Sting Ray (two words) and later, the 1969-76 C3 Corvette was known as the Stingray (one word).
The 2014 C7 Corvette wore the Stingray name again, and the new model name hearkens back to that moniker. On a personal note, I could do without the whole E-Ray thing. The “E” in electric and hybrid vehicles is getting so overused, it’s not clever anymore. Blue Flame and tri-power were meaty names I could sink my teeth into, but E-Ray is more like a piece of sugar-free gum.
The E-Ray name not withstanding, the performance of the new Corvette is impressive. The hybrid configuration includes a 160-horsepower electric motor mated to a 1.9 kWh battery pack driving the front wheels.
Top speed by this propulsion alone is 45 mph for short distances and Chevy refers to this as “Stealth Mode.” This might be useful in city traffic or driving over to your local coffee shop in the morning, still half asleep. The punch comes when you add the rear wheels driven by an LT2 V8 capable of 665 hp for an all wheel drive top speed of 180 mph and an astounding 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds. And if that’s too tame, the ZER performance package tweaks the chassis tuning and adds other performance enhancements.
Chevy claims the new Corvette is capable of all-weather performance and includes plenty of gadgets and tech, including the now-common phone pairing apps like Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility to play music and access infotainment; comfort and convenience features like wireless device charging, heated and vented seats, head-up display, HD cameras all around including in place of mirrors, all riding on a lightweight carbon fiber chassis with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, advanced traction control, and other driver-controlled performance parameters that can be monitored on the Performance Data Recorder.
Prices start at $102,900 and go up from there, which doesn’t sound cheap, but t’s also not that expensive in comparison to, say, a loaded SUV or even an EV pickup that is in the same ballpark.
Still, it’s a far cry from the 1953 Corvette’s sticker price of $3,498 or just shy of $39,000 today.
No doubt there’s a fully electric Corvette in the works, and this hybrid design is a way to ease the public into the future.
It’s a balancing act to satisfy the future Corvette buyer who expects the latest and greatest technology as well as the current internal combustion engine crowd, that for so long, made up the Corvette’s fan base. From the Blue Flame to the E-Ray, after 70 years, “America’s sports car” is still relevant.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
