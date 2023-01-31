E-Ray.jpg

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is a hybrid with  a160-horsepower electric motor and a LT2 V8 engine. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Set the Way Back Machine for 1953, and the New York Waldorf Astoria Autorama. The first Corvette, a dream car as Chevy called its concept cars, is rolled out to the public for the first time. The excitement is palpable, as interest and enthusiasm for new and future GM models is drummed up.

It’s unusual for a concept car to actually come to fruition, but six months later, the first production Corvette rolls off the assembly line with the hope that a two-seat American sports car would push back on the Nash Healey and the competition making its way to our shores after soldiers were introduced to European motoring during World War II.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.